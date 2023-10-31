MANILA - Passionate supporters sent off Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee at NAIA Terminal 1 on Tuesday as she departed for Los Angeles and El Salvador.



Dee wore a chic denim dress by local designer Vin Orias.



According to Dee, she will do her best to win the crown for the Philippines.



She is also excited to show her advocacy, which is autism inclusivity and awareness as she has two brothers in the autism spectrum.



"Please help me clinch that fifth crown. Please help me get into the semi-finals. Please help me support my advocacy, as well," Dee told her fellow Filipinos.

On November 18, Michelle will compete against over 90 candidates for the Miss Universe crown in El Salvador.



The Miss Universe coronation night will be shown here in the Philippines 9:00 a.m., November 19th via Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, A2Z and iWantTFC.