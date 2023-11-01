Home  >  Life

Halloween 2023: Celebrity kids as Darna, Maleficent, Snow White and more

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2023 12:27 PM

MANILA -- Celebrity kids once again lit up social media with their cuteness and costumes this Halloween.

Dahlia, the daughter of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis and her husband Erwan Heussaff, looked so adorable as Maleficent. 

Jhong Hilario and his wife had their own Disney princess as they dressed up their daughter Sarina as Snow White. 

Felize, the daughter of celebrity couple Mccoy de Leon and Elisse Joson, wore a cute honeybee costume as she attended a Halloween event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn)

Solenn Heussaff and husband Nico Bolzico shared the Halloween costumes of their two kids, who dressed up as a bat and a skeleton. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nico Bolzico (@nicobolzico)

Chynna Ortaleza shared photos of her children with Kean Cipriano as Wednesday Addams and Sage Skies Archer.
 

Pepe and Pilar, the children of Korina Sanchez and Mars Roxas, dressed up as Princess and Spider-Man, respectively.

Iza Calzado who played the Unang Darna in the fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" dressed up her baby girl Deia as Darna.

