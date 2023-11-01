Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

SAN ANTONIO, Nueva Ecija — Creepy experiences take most people by surprise.

But for Ferdinand Malgapo, Jr., an embalmer and social media influencer based here, they are common and almost expected at the family's morgue.

While he encounters blood and gore almost daily because of his profession, there are experiences that creep even him out — especially those related to the unknown and the unseen.

"Ka Morgue," as he is fondly called by his followers on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, shared to ABS-CBN News some of the scariest stories from his almost 6 years as an embalmer.

'ATE'

Malgapo said the incident happened just last year, and in broad daylight.

His "patient" then was a 17-year-old girl who had taken her own life. The body, already embalmed, was transported to their morgue from Manila since his client's family is from San Antonio.

All he had to do then, he said, was to prepare the body in the coffin and put makeup on the girl.

The mother of the deceased and her sibling, a toddler, were present during the process. But they were not the only ones there.

"Karga-karga nung nanay yung isa niyang anak. Bale, yung bunso 'yun, kapatid nung namatay, yung batang, yung baby, nakaharap dito sa pader," the embalmer said.

(The mother was carrying her other child, the youngest. The baby was facing the wall.)

"Ngayon, ['yung] isang tauhan [ko na] andyan sa may pinto, noong habang inaayusan ko ito, nakita nung tauhan 'yung baby nagpapakarga doon sa ate. Samantalang yung baby nakaharap doon sa pader. Nagpapakarga sa ate niya," he said.

(One of my staff was by the door and saw the baby asking his sister to carry him.)

His helper pointed this out to his client's mother, and that was the time he was really creeped out.

"Sa totoo lang po hindi naging maayos yung facial expression nung patay na ginawa sa Manila kaya 'yun yung time na nagpapakarga yung bata, nakaharap ako sa mukha kasi inaayos ko yung buhok niya eh," he said.

(I was trying to fix the girl's facial expression when it happened. I was facing her and fixing her hair.)

"Doon yung time na talagang natakot ako kasi nga first time kong maka-experience ng nagpapakarga nga yung bata doon sa mismong namatay. Para bang nakikita niya yung ate niya samantalang patay naman na yung ate niya."

(It was the first time for me to experience it. A child asking his dead sister to carry him. It was like he actually saw his elder sister.)

MALIK-MATA

At another time, Malgapo was staying late at the morgue while working on the body of an elderly person who had supposedly seen something before dying.

While he was working, his Tita Josie, who owns the morgue was talking to the relatives of the deceased.

"Ang kwentuhan naman nila ito palang matandang namatay noong time na naghihingalo na siya may nakikita siyang tao sa bintana nila," he said.

(They were talking about how the person supposedly saw someone at the window as he was dying.)

The person allegedly saw a light and the entity at the window reaching for him.

"'Yun yung time na parang naunahan po ako ng takot na habang ine-embalsamo ko siya parang may nakatayo rito," he said after he was left alone at the morgue.

(My fear really got the best of me. While I was embalming the body, it was like someone was standing nearby.)

He said that he saw, at the edges of his vision, a bald mean standing near him.

"'Yung time na ano na parang di ko na kaya lumabas muna ako, nagkape muna ako ulit."

(I couldn't take it anymore so I had to go out and take a coffee break for a while)

MOVING BODIES?

In one of his TikTok videos, Malgapo said one of his creepiest experiences in the morgue happened while he was sleeping.

"Naging panaginip ko is nag-eembalsamo ako. Habang nag-eembalsamo ako... nagbara 'yung pinaka-drainage ng embalming table. Sabi ko sa helper ko, ayusin muna natin dahil mahihirapan tayo gumawa kapag ganyan," he said.

(I dreamt that I was embalming someone. And while I was doing that, the drainage of the embalming table got clogged. So I told my assistant to help me unclog it to avoid problems later on.)

When they proceeded to clean the drain under the embalming table, a person appeared on his left, carrying two more bodies.

In his dream, he saw that the person bringing the bodies was an employee of the morgue.

But, when the bodies were laid on the embalming table:

"Gumagalaw pa. Sabi ko sa tauhan, 'saan galing 'to? Na-declare na ba ng ospital na patay na ito?'... Oo daw, yung mga dinala sa morgue na 'yun ay nagbigti."

(The bodies were moving. I asked if they had already been declared dead, and the our staff said they had been. They had taken their own lives.)

The bodies did not simply move, he said.

"Nagtitirikan pa yung mga mata nila, nakalabas yung dila na gumagalaw. Tapos yung mga braso parang silang nakatali na pumipiglas."

(Their eyes were rolling and their tongues were moving. Their arms were moving, like they were struggling.)

More bodies were brought to the embalming before he woke up.

"Parang gusto ko nang gumising sa panaginip na 'yun," he laughed when his staff told him he was moaning before he finally woke up.

(I really wanted to wake up from that nightmare.)

AM I DEAD?

One follower on TikTok asked Malgapo if he ever had a dream about the bodies he embalmed.

He answered in the negative, saying he sometimes forgets what his clients looked and he quickly falls asleep when he gets home.

But he said there was a time he dreamed about being embalmed himself.

"Nung nilapitan ko 'yung nag-eembalsamo, tiningnan ko 'yung mukha ng patay. Nung nakita ko, ako pala 'yung ineembalsamo. Nung nakita ko 'yung mukha ko nasa may mesa, ako yung ineembalsamo, biglang naputol panaginip ko," Malgapo shared.

(When I looked at the body being embalmed, I saw my own face. When I realized that I was the one being embalmed, I woke up.)

He said that was the first time that he dreamt of himself on the table in the many years he has worked at the morgue.

