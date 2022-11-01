These Ifugao weaves will soon be available as NFTs

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach wearing Kandama creations. Handout

MANILA -- A local social enterprise is set to transform some of its Ifugao weaves into non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Kandama has partnered with the Filipino-led blockchain firm Tetrix to produce NFTs of indigenous fashion pieces, such as the one worn by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach for her Vogue Italia feature.

Some of the Kandama weaves showcased during the past Paris Fashion Week, Melbourne Fashion Week, and other global fashion events will also have their digital counterparts.

Kandama CEO and creative director Victor Baguilat Jr. believes turning to Web3 and blockchain technologies will make their pieces more widely accessible.

Each of the new NFTs will have its own unique code, and will be carried by the Tetrix-powered digital wallet Pitaka.

"Innovation is key to preservation," Baguilat said in a recent online forum. "Infusing technology with tradition is essentially part of my vision. The other important thing we’re looking at is ensuring that ethical credentials will be easily ascertained by our customers."

Incubated under the Young Social Entrepreneurs Program of the Singapore International Foundation in 2016, Kandama aims to provide economic opportunities to indigenous women and preserve the tradition of handloom weaving.

