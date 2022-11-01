LOOK: Bretman Rock dotes on niece, nephew for Halloween

Bretman Rock is proud to be a doting uncle.

The Filipino-American social media star turned to social media to share how he made the Halloween celebration of his niece and nephew memorable as they dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz."

Aside from Halloween, he shared to his followers that they were also celebrating his niece’s sixth birthday.

“We’re off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz,” Bretman Rock captioned their photos.

“Happy 6th Birthday Cleo. Uncle will always be here to lead you to Emerald City. Love these two soo much,” he added.

Bretman Rock made history in October last year as the first openly gay personality to appear on the cover of Playboy.

His family moved to Hawaii from Cagayan, his hometown in the Philippines, when he was 8 years old.

Bretman Rock also has an online MTV reality show that premiered in 2021.