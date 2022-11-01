Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud detailed how he and his group survived the horror of Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea last October 29.

Gaffud and his company joined as many as 100,000 people -- mostly in their teens and 20s -- who trooped in the popular Itaewon district for the Halloween celebration – which turned into a nightmare as at least 150 people were killed in an apparent stampede.

In an interview with "TV Patrol," he said they were not aware of the extent of the incident at first, but they experienced being pushed by the throng of crowds present in the narrow alleys of Itaewon.

“Hindi namin alam na ganun 'yung mangyayari. Sobrang nagtutulakan 'yung mga tao and then nagpa-pile na. Kami naipit kami sa mga ambulance na,” he said.

Gaffud also discussed his experience on his personal Facebook page, as mentioned by several media reports.

The beauty queen maker said he was near an ambulance when people started to push each other towards him.

“But I was at the end so everyone was pushing each other towards me and I was pushing against the ambulance. I was holding Cheska Summer’s hand who was holding Mau De Leon,” he said.

“Then I lost both and I heard Cheska shouting: Mama!!!!! I was lost pinned against the ambulance. I did not see Vince Lenard Marcelo and Prince Argel Saycon anymore but they were struggling somewhere too.”

The commotion forced their group to get separated despite trying to hold each other’s hands.

Later on, Gaffud saw a girl squeezing herself between the ambulance and a car which gave him the idea and followed suit. That saved Gaffud’s group as they were able to move out of the place unharmed.

“Kumasya kami, I mean pang 24 inch waistline lang kasya and if I were caught in between the cars, at tuloy ang stampede, wala na. Miracle talaga kumasya kami eh ang kapal ng suot ko. House of Targaryen pa kunwari ang costume ko! We left the area, looking at all the ambulance etc,” he narrated.

It was only when they got back to their hotel when they found out about the gravity of the situation in Itaewon. They also received many calls from friends asking if they were safe.

“Hindi talaga namin alam ‘yung gravity ng situation pa rin sa sobrang dami ng tao kasi. Sa taxi, 'yun na mga news and back in our room, now ko lang nakita 'yung nangyari talaga,” Gaffud continued.

“I never thought it would be worse with so many people who died. I am really thankful, we were all able to get out of this situation and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning, telling the country in a televised address that "a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened."

