Miss Aura International Faith Garcia tested positive for COVID-19

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Miss Aura International 2021 Faith Garcia finally had her much-deserved victory welcome party in Manila over the weekend nearly a month after she won the title in Turkey.

Garcia was forthright in revealing that the delay of her much-awaited homecoming reception was due to her extended quarantine.

“I returned last October 9. I had a 5-day quarantine and was really eager to go out on my last day. But I tested positive for COVID-19," Garcia tearfully recounted her ordeal to the media.

She had to spend another 11 days in an isolation facility after her last swab.

The uncertainty of the next two weeks being alone in a room and expecting full-blown COVID symptoms distressed Garcia. “Thankfully I turned out to be asymptomatic. I am grateful that I am in good shape with normal temperature, normal blood pressure and high oxygen level," she said.

On October 24, she was finally out of the isolation facility.

“Hindi ko talagang matanggap dahil excited na 'kong lumabas ng quarantine and I tested negative in Turkey before I left, but God has his reasons,” Garcia told ABS-CBN News. “Ginamit ko na lang ang

time ko to reflect. Mas appreciative na ako sa buhay natin and I thank God for all the blessings. Everyday is a new day.”

Garcia is also overjoyed that her Bininibining Pilipinas 2020 batchmate Cindy Fae Obeñita won the Miss Intercontinental crown last Saturday.

“I’m very happy na hindi lang ako nakapag-uwi ng crown. Si Cindy din! Congratulations! Another crown for the country! Masaya talaga tayo ngayong Pasko kahit may pandemic. To the other ladies representing our country in other pageants, mabuhay kayong lahat! Thank you sa pagtaas ng ating watawat sa ibang bansa!" she said.

Garcia will continue her advocacies for agricultural livelihood and food security during her reign as well as supporting her charity for patients with kidney disorder.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng sumuporta sa aking journey," she said. “Inaalay ko po ito sa ating bansa especially now during this challenging time.”