Halloween 2021: Stars dress up as 'Squid Game' characters

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2021 01:35 PM

MANILA -- Even local celebrities have caught the "Squid Game" fever as many of them dressed up as characters of the Korean thriller for Halloween this year.

Streamed on Netflix, "Squid Game" shows cash-strapped contestants playing childhood games with deadly consequences. It has become one of the most popular shows not only in the Philippines, but also other parts of the globe. 

See your favorite stars in "Squid Game" Halloween costumes below:

LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 1
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 2
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 3
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 4
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 5
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 6
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 7
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 8
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 9
LOOK: Stars dress up as &#39;Squid Game&#39; characters 10

DARREN ESPANTO

Instagram.com/darrenespanto

ROBI DOMINGO AND DARREN ESPANTO

Instagram.com/iamrobidomingo

TIM YAP

Instagram.com/officialtimyap

ANGEL LOCSIN AND NEIL ARCE

Instagram.com/therealangellocsin

BUBBLES PARAISO

Instagram.com/bubblesparaiso

AMARI CRAWFORD

Instagram.com/coleen

CHITO AND NERI MIRANDA

Instagram.com/mrsnerimiranda

RYAN BANG

Twitter.com/anakarylle

YASMIEN KURDI

Instagram.com/yasmien_kurdi

LA AGUINALDO

Instagram.com/la

