Interior designers Ivy, Cynthia Almario launch vlog

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Interior designers and sisters Ivy and Cynthia Almario are sharing their expertise online as they venture into vlogging.

The two have launched a YouTube channel titled Atelier Almario, named after their award-winning interior design studio.

Their first vlog shows one of their projects: a penthouse filled with art.

Before putting up their design firm, the Almario sisters honed their skills in California, where they lived for 15 years.

Atelier Almario has since designed several high-end residences, bars, restaurants, and hotels in Metro Manila and beyond.