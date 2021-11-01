MANILA -- These celebrity kids just broke the cuteness meter with their costumes this Halloween.

Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff had their own Olympic gold medalist at home this year as they dressed up their daughter, Dahlia Amelie, as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

Tagging Diaz's Instagram account in her post, Curtis praised the athlete for "inspiring the youth that with hard work and perseverance, you can achieve your biggest/heaviest dreams."

Heussaff, for his part, posted a video of their daughter in action with the caption: "Channeling greatness."

Seve Soriano, on the other hand, made '90s kids reminisce their childhood with his Halloween costume.

The son of Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano wore an outfit inspired by the titular character in the animated series "Cedie," which was shown on local television decades ago.

Instagram.com/cocoonstudioph

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia had two outfits prepared for their son, Amari, which included a green tracksuit as featured in the popular Korean thriller "Squid Game."

He was made to look like a Pokemon for his second outfit, to match his parents' costumes as Pokemon trainers.

Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda had the "most angelic" Winnie the Pooh in their daughter this Halloween.

Zoe Miranda, who has become a social media darling with nearly half a million Instagram followers, looked like a living teddy bear with her outfit.

Meanwhile, Jude Trevor Paterson was an adorable dalmatian for Halloween this year.

The one-year-old posed for a photo with his mother, Janella Salvador, who dressed up as Cruella de Vil.