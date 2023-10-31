Travel shorts: Enhanced premium economy class and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

FORD ISLAND CONQUEST IN PAMPANGA

Customers and motoring enthusiasts had a next-generation test drive experience at the Ford Island Conquest (FIC) in SM City Pampanga last October 27 to 29.

The event featured an in-mall and outdoor vehicle display featuring the Next-Gen vehicle lineup, and a test drive track setup to highlight the features and capabilities of vehicles.

Cash discounts and prizes were also up for grabs for attendees, with deals on the Ford Ranger extended until the end of October.

HONG KONG GIVES AWAY DINING VOUCHERS

Hong Kong is giving away one million free dining vouchers to visitors starting this November.

These vouchers can be redeemed for a HK$100 discount on food and drinks at participating bars and restaurants after 6 p.m.

This is part of the Hong Kong Tourism Board's Hong Kong Night Treats initiative, which invites visitors to experience the city's nightlife.

Some of the events lined up this November and December include Taste Around Town, Hong Kong WinterFest, Open-Top Bus Night Tour, Clockenflap, Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations, and "Hallo" Hong Kong Halloween.

PAL'S ENHANCED PREMIUM ECONOMY CLASS

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering new and exclusive privileges to Premium Economy (PECY) flyers on select flights to Tokyo (Narita, Japan) starting November.

On top of dedicated PECY meals, PAL will also provide pre-meal cocktails and nuts, heated bread with a selection of butter and jam, a comprehensive menu card, and tableware adjustments like chinaware casseroles.

These will soon be available in the PECY class for other international routes.

Other perks include priority services for check-in, boarding, arrival, and baggage retrieval; wider seat width, pitch, and increased recline; free baggage allowance of up to 25 kg (2 pieces); upgraded in-flight entertainment; complete amenity kits and slippers; and exclusive lavatories.

SWEATER WEATHER DESTINATIONS

Agoda highlights three sweater-weather local getaways in the country just in time for the "ber" months.

These include Tanay in Rizal, Canlaon in Negros, and Sagada in the Mountain Province.

With Baguio and Banaue as its neighbors, one can expect cooler climes in Sagada compared to other parts of the country. Standing 5,000 feet above sea level, Sagada averages around 17-20 degrees Celsius all year round.

After a road trip from Cauayan in Negros Occidental, visitors can breeze through the holidays and breathe in the cool, fresh air in neighboring Canlaon. Known for agricultural activities, Canlaon offers a plethora of vegetables for sale in Uptown Market.

Being close to Metro Manila doesn’t diminish the world of difference of Tanay, which is fast-gaining popularity for the range of activities that visitors can enjoy. The beautiful mountains and picturesque bodies of water, such as the Tinipak River, serve as an idyllic backdrop for social gatherings.

TRAVEREEL LAUNCHED IN PH

Selcouth's mobile application Travereel was recently launched in the Philippines.

The app lets users book their stay or destination by just clicking and watching the reels sheared by fellow travelers.

It also has flexible payment terms, with options from Paymonggo, debit and credit card, GCash, Maya, and Billease, among others.

Users have the option of becoming a content creator by posting their own travel experiences. They can receive an affiliate commission for bookings from their shared reels and vlogs.

Travereel is now available for both iOS and Android.

UPGRADED TRAVEL PH APP

The Department of Tourism and the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines have released the upgraded Travel Philippines app.

The app lets users plan their own journeys across the country's provinces, access exclusive travel deals and promotions, and manage digital travel documents.

It features information and multimedia assets for different regions as well as options for attractions, accommodations, experiences, and services.

The Travel Philippines app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.