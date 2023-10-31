Handout

MANILA -- Spotify has collaborated with leading Filipino content creators to release a slate of horror podcast episodes in time for Halloween.

"Narinig Mo Ba" features local horror creators Kwentong Takipsilim, Wag Kang Lilingon, Philippine Campfire Stories, and Creepsilog.

Its episodes range from intriguing discussions on famous local haunted spots in the Philippines to engaging narratives of personal horror encounters.

These are now accessible via Spotify's Takot Muna playlist. Citing its own data, the streaming service noted the rising demand for horror content among Filipino listeners.

"Embracing the thrill of horror is ingrained in the Filipino culture, even throughout the year. We continuously collaborate with our creators to expand our collection and have become the home to the largest collection of horror audio content," said Phil Disini, Spotify's podcast partner manager for the Philippines.

"From sharing personal interactions with supernatural forces to bringing traditional haunted folklore to life, audio provides an even more immersive experience for our listeners."