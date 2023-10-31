A man wearing a scary costume distribute snacks to children in their homes at Barangay 628, Manila as part of their Halloween celebration. in this file photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Wearing scary costumes during Halloween parties in line with the All Saints’ Day celebration doesn’t define the faith or character of that person, Father Bong Guerrero, a senior priest of the Catholic church, said Tuesday.

Guerrero, the Catholic church’s Minister for Transparochial Communities, made this statement amid growing questions on whether it is a sin to wear devilish costumes, or if such act is offensive to the eyes of God.

Some priests even look at those styles as an unconscious way of glorifying the devil.

“Paano naman nila nalaman 'yun? Konsepto mo lang din 'yan, kung papa'no 'yung konsepto nila ng pananakot sa masamang espiritu, saan mo naman nakuha 'yung konsepto na gino-glorify mo 'yung evil?” Guerrero asked.

Still, Guerrero quickly clarified that he also agrees with some of his fellow priests’ opinion that wearing the costume of saints should be encouraged.

But such an idea, he stressed, should not be imposed on people.

“Kung 'yan ang pananaw mo, eh 'di dyan ka. Pero huwag nating ipilit sa iba ang bagay na sa palagay mo ay totoo na wala rin naman tayong basehan kung 'di isang konsepto. Pero magandang konsepto 'yan,” he said.

“Diyan ako sasali na mas mainam na isuot mo 'yung mga santo 'pag nag-costume ka. Maganda 'yan. pero huwag nating husgahan na kasalanan o mali o hindi maganda na makita mo na sinunod ang tradisyon nung nagpauso talaga nung kaugalian na ito na ginagaya natin. Ngayon na ini-improvise natin na sa palagay ko ay mas mainam para mas makilala naman 'yung mga santo,’ Guerrero said.

This, amid the pronouncements of many priests, discouraging people from wearing those costumes but instead, prefer to mimic the wardrobe of saints when attending Halloween parties or marking All Saints’ Day.

The penchant to use scary costumes is brought about by commercialism and not by anything else, he said.

“Sa pananaw natin ngayon lalo na sa contemporary na mundo na ito na talagang nababalot na tayo ng social media, ng komersyalismo, lahat naman 'yan sumikat sa panahon natin dahil sa komersyalismo,” Guerrero said.

“Hindi ako makikisama roon sa paghusga na kasalanan agad. Kasalanan na lang muna natin ang Diyos bago tayo maghusga na may tama o mali. Ang mas maganda eh, ano ang mas mainam? Dadamitan mo ang santo para mas maipakilala sa iba kung sino ang santo na ito. At ano ang kanyang buhay,” he added.

For Guerrero, mimicking the tradition of other countries when it comes to marking All Saints’ Day should not be taken against those who would like to join the celebration.

“Ang chine-change kasi nila isang tradisyon na hindi naman tayo ang nag-umpisa eh. Sana nag-imbento kayo ng sarili ninyong tradisyon. Sa Scotland, sa Ireland nag-umpisa 'yang mga trick or treat na 'yan. Ang kanilang intensyon malinis naman eh. Takutin 'yung masasamang espiritu kaya mas nakakatakot 'yung kanilang itsura. At pasasalamat nila 'yung pagdiriwang na 'yun sa pagtatapos ng tag-init,” Guerrero said.

“Ang paniniwala nila those souls who roam around and the evil spirit, para takutin. Eh 'yun ang kanilang tradisyon eh at huwag nating mamasamain kung anuman 'yung palagay natin na ‘hindi tama yung ginawa nila eh.’ Pa'no mo naman nasabi kung doon ka nabuhay sa panahon na 'yun, sasama ka rin doon dahil 'yun ang tradisyon eh,” he added.

PRAYING FOR THE DEAD ALSO MEANS PRAYING FOR US

UNDAS or All Saints’ Day for many of us is actually an acronym for “Unos dela Almas y Delos Santos” or a day for the souls and saints, according to Father Bong Guerrero, Minister for Transparochial Communities of the Catholic Church.

And during this occasion, one good way of paying tribute to our departed relatives, he said, is to remember, honor, and pray for them.

“Para sa atin ang paga-alala ay napakahalaga. Unang-una hindi para sa kanila kung 'di para sa atin. Kasi nakakapagpagaan ng kalooban 'yung hindi ka nakakalimot eh. Dahil sila 'yung mga taong pinagmulan mo, sila 'yung naging sanhi ng ating kapalaran sa ngayon. Kung ano ang estado natin, sila ay 'yung laging naka-alalay sa 'yo. Kaya nga sinasabi ko na ang ating utang na loob sa kanila ay hindi natin dapat makalimutan,” Guerrero told ABS-CBN News.

“Ang panalangin natin sa mga namayapa na meron pang munting pagkakasala, ay mahuhugasan. Malaking tulong po ang inyong pag-aalay ng dasal, 'yung pag-aalay ng misa,” he said.

Catholic teachings identify “saints” as those who we call “saints in heaven,” those who have died and believe to be in the process of cleansing their souls in purgatory or “saints in waiting,” and “saints on earth” or those who are still living, Guerrero said.

“When we pray for them, malaking tulong 'yun para sa kanila. At 'yung mabubuting gawa natin na iaalay sa kanila, nakakatulong maging ganap nang malinis at busilak 'yung kanilang kaluluwa para maging karapat-dapat na na mapabilang sa mga santo sa langit,” Guerrero said.

All Saints’ Day, he added, is also the best occasion for warring relatives to reconcile and forgive one another.

“Magpatawaran kung meron mang magkakamag-anak na nandodoon. Minsan kasi hindi na nagkikibuan kahit na andun ang magulang. Ito 'yung pinakamagandang regalo na hinihintay din nila. Sigurado ako na pinagdadasal din nila sa langit na sana, kayong iniwanan nila ay laging nagkakaisa, nagmamahalan, nagtutulungan, nagdadamayan. At hindi naga-alitan, hindi nagkakanya-kanya... kasi iisa lang ang ugat natin,” Guerrero remind the public.

CATHOLIC PRIESTS ROAMING AROUND CEMETERIES?

Guerrero, meanwhile, clarified that Catholic priests – whether in private or public cemeteries – only celebrate mass for all dead and their visiting relatives inside the memorial park.

Other priests who hold mass or bless the tomb of the departed are only being done upon the request or arrangement of the dead’s relatives, he said.

And while seminarians who have been instructed by bishops to visit cemeteries every All Saints’ Day to bless the graves, they will only do so if the request will be coursed through the graveyard’s administration office, Guerrero said.

Catholic bishops should never roam around the cemetery to offer their services, Guerrero stressed.

“Kailangan meron kang ID na galing sa sementeryo, na ikaw ay delegated na mag-ikot na para kung may gustong magpabasbas ng mga puntod, merong available naman... tatawagin sila,” Guerrero said.

Catholic priests only accept donations and do not demand payment for blessing the grave, the priest also stressed.

Even those who cannot offer any donation is welcome to request to bless the grave of their loved ones, he said.