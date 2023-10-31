Michelle Dee (left) and Rhian Ramos. Rhian Ramos/Instagram



MANILA -- Rhian Ramos is using her platform to drum up support for her one of her closest friends in the entertainment industry.

Her fellow actress, Michelle Dee, is set to fly to El Salvador this Tuesday as the Philippines' representative in the Miss Universe pageant.

On Instagram, Ramos encouraged her fans and followers to show their support for Dee by voting for her on the Miss Universe app.

"Download the Miss Universe app and keep voting for our queen," she said. "Let's put the Philippines on the top of that list."

On Monday, Dee happily shared that she is one of the most voted candidates in the region, and hopes that her fellow Filipinos will support her journey to the crown.

"Mga kababayan, please don't stop voting! We've made it to the Top 3 most voted countries in our region, and also in the Top 3 most voted #VoiceForChange entries!" she said in an Instagram post.

Dee is aiming for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

This year's Miss Universe pageant will be held in El Salvador on November 18 (November 19 in the Philippines).