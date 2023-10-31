Is Alaiza Malinao open to Miss Universe PH comeback?

Photo from Alaiza Malinao's Instagram account.

Model Alaiza Malinao has responded to calls for her to compete again in Miss Universe Philippines after the international pageant removed the age limit and allowed mothers to join the competition.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach named Malinao as one of the former contestants she wanted to see compete again.

While Malinao was grateful to be on Wurtzbach's list, the model said she is now more focused on her children.

"I love you Pi! Thank you sa suporta since BBP days. Akong kilig abot hangtod pluto every time ga show kag support sa ako. char! But Pi, sorry ha. I think I can continue to share inspiring things about motherhood even without the Miss Universe platform. I also don’t think the MUP platform wants me. We’ve been on that road before," Malinao said.

"I’m a mom of two now, kulang pa 24 hours ko for my boys. I’d rather spend my time with my family. They’re all I want and need to live a happy and fulfilled life. My boys are my crown and they mean the whole Universe to me," she added.

Malinao rose to fame for competing in "Asia's Next Top Model" season 4 along with Julian Flores and Miss World 2011 1st runner-up Gwendoline Ruais.

She joined Miss Universe Philippines in 2020 and finished in the Top 16.

RELATED VIDEO: