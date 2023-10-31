Intramuros out to reclaim ‘leading tourist attraction' title

Tourists visit the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila in this file photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Manila’s old walled city of Intramuros is once again nominated as the “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at the 2023 World Travel Awards.

Three years after being hailed as the world’s top tourist attraction in 2020, Intramuros is now up to reclaim the title.

The historical site also bagged the award in the Asian category in 2016, 2020, and 2022.

In a Facebook post, the Department of Tourism (DOT) urged Filipinos to show their support for the tourist spot.

Aside from Intramuros, the Philippines also bagged nominations in the following categories:

* World's Leading Beach Destination

* World's Leading Dive Destination

* World's Leading Island Destination

The agency is also nominated as the world's leading tourist board.

Those who wish to cast their votes can sign up at the award-giving body’s official website.

Voting is until November 17, 2023.