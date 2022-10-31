Pia Wurtzbach poses as ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ villain Mojo Jojo for Halloween. Instagram: @piawurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach always serves looks no matter the occasion, and she certainly didn’t disappoint this Halloween.

Over the weekend, the beauty queen-actress shared back-to-back pictorial snaps showcasing her Halloween transformations.

The first was her turn as the title characters in the 1997 comedy film “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow.

Wurtzbach did not just sport the blue and pink outfits and blonde hairstyles, she also posed as the two characters, making a faithful recreation of the movie poster.

“Now, who wants to dance ‘Time after Time’ with me?” she wrote, referring to a scene from the movie.

For her second “HalloQueen” look, Wurtzbach opted for a literally out-of-this-world character — the alien menace of “The Powerpuff Girls” cartoon series, Mojo Jojo.

Joining her in the pictorial as the heroes are her frequent photo shoot collaborators: Renz Pangilinan as Buttercup, Jelly Eugenio as Blossom, and BJ Pascual as Bubbles.

“Mojo Jojo and the Powerpuff Gayz join forces. Together, we’re fighting crime trying to save the world!” Wurtzbach captioned the photos.

Related video: