Karen Davila reveals one of her biggest fears in life

MANILA – Karen Davila admitted that one of her biggest fears in life is if she leaves her son David, who was diagnosed as being in the autism spectrum, too early.

The "TV Patrol" anchor revealed this during an interview with Korina Sanchez, where she opened up about how she considers her firstborn her “biggest challenge and hardest struggle” in life.

“David was born in 2002. At two-and-a-half years old, he was diagnosed as being in the autism spectrum. Pero hindi ko alam may autism siya. So nung maliit si David, ang cute cute niyang bata pero hindi nagsasalita, walang eye contact, hindi ako tinatawag na mommy, nothing,” she said.

When they learned of his condition, Davila said she and her husband cried for two weeks.

“Sinabi ng doctor noon na there is no cure. What I did was go to foreign doctors who actually gave a different treatment for autism. It was a committed lifestyle of change and si David today is not the same person. When you have a child with autism, you are committed. It is unconditional love,” she explained.

Davila said David was their whole life until she gave birth to her second son Lucas six years later.

“Lucas was an accident, a pleasant accident. I was very scared na mamaya 'yung autism ay galing sa akin or sa asawa ko so baka maulit. Nung nabuntis ako the second time, mahal na mahal ko si David pero sana ang anak na ito, ang batang ito, ito na 'yung tutulong sa amin in the family with David,” she said.

As early as now, the veteran broadcast journalist said she’s already told Lucas how he should be the one taking care of his brother.

“Lucas turned out to be a typical child. Lucas is the one na binilinan ko na that, ‘You have to take care of your brother. One day, if me and your dad are not there anymore, you have to the one na dapat kaibigan at kakampi.’ In the very essence, I told Lucas that has to be him.”

Recalling a seizure episode David had in 2019 that made her recommit to him, Davila explained: “That was a life-changing moment for me when David was about to die. We were able to rush him to St. Luke’s. After that, it was a recommitment to David. When people ask me, ‘Is your commitment to your son’s autism for life?’ It is for life.”