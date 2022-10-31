Karen Davila never thought she would be a broadcaster

MANILA – She has received numerous awards and recognitions as a journalist through the years, but did you know that Karen Davila actually never thought she would become a broadcaster?

The “TV Patrol” anchor revealed this during an interview with Korina Sanchez which aired on Net25 Sunday night, marking their first ever sit-down interview.

“I took up Mass Communications only because mahina ako sa math. I passed both Ateneo and UP. I wanted to go to Ateneo then because my classmates [in high school] were in Ateneo. But then I felt kapag nag-Ateneo ako, mahihirapan pa 'yung mga magulang ko sa tuition so nag=UP ako,” she revealed.

Davila said she really wanted to become fashion designer but it was her father who dissuaded her from doing so.

“I wanted nung una to be a fashion designer kasi mahilig na ako mag-drawing. Sinabi ng tatay ko, ‘Ano ka ba, kapag hindi ka sobrang magaling diyan, ang hirap ng buhay mo. Huwag iyan,’” she said.

“Hanggang nagma-Mass Comm ako, ang pangarap ko noon maging fashion designer. It was a professor who told me, ‘Alam mo Karen pwede kang mag-broadcaster.’”

Hearing that made her watch the news more in the '90s.

“Sikat na sikat noon were Loren Legarda, Cheche Lazaro at ikaw,” Davila told Sanchez. “I remember the first time na pinanood kita sa ‘Hoy Gising.’ I remember saying, grabe ang ganda ng anchor na ito. You must have been in your 20s.”

After finishing college, Davila said she applied for a job at Channel 5 but she got rejected. Davila admitted that she was “too scared to apply in Channel 2” then.

“Ang nangyari after, nag-apply ako sa ANC na Sarimanok noon and Business Today sa GMA7. Natanggap ako both, P8,000 sa Sarimanok, P5,000 sa Business Today. Kinuha ko 'yung Business Today kasi I felt mas national ang coverage and I felt there were more opportunities.”

That was Davila’s first job and the rest is history. She joined the ABS-CBN News team in 2000 and later became one of the most sought-after broadcast journalists of the country.

She has even moderated presidential debates and the televised sessions of the World Economic Forum-East Asia Summit.

She bagged international prizes for her in-depth reporting about children and street drugs, children in jail, and the Marcopper Mining environmental disaster.

Davila also won the TOYM (The Outstanding Young Men) and TOWNS (The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service) awards and was the Rotary Club of Manila’s Journalist of the Year in 2004.

Just recently, she was named national winner for Best News Anchor for ANC’s “Headstart” at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Aside from “Headstart,” Davila is also one of the main anchors of ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast “TV Patrol.” She also has a thriving YouTube vlog and recently launched a Spotify podcast.