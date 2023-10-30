Home  >  Life

Pia Wurtzbach to launch her book in Singapore

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 12:36 PM

Pia Wurtzbach will launch her book in Singapore next month. Pia Wurtzbach/Instagram
Pia Wurtzbach will launch her book in Singapore next month. Pia Wurtzbach/Instagram

Pia Wurtzbach is set to launch her first book, "Queen of the Universe," in Singapore this November. 

Over the weekend, the former Miss Universe announced that she will hold a book signing event at Design Orchard at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

"Can't wait to see you all at my book launch and signing," she said in an Instagram post, which included details of her upcoming event. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pia Jauncey (@piawurtzbach)

Wurtzbach launched "Queen of the Universe," her first-ever novel, at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City last September.

Earlier this month, the beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur said she is planning to go on a book tour in the United States.

Loosely based on Wurtzbach's life story, "Queen of the Universe" centers on Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants. 

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Pia Wurtzbach  

BRAND NEWS