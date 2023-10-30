Pia Wurtzbach to launch her book in Singapore

Pia Wurtzbach will launch her book in Singapore next month. Pia Wurtzbach/Instagram

Pia Wurtzbach is set to launch her first book, "Queen of the Universe," in Singapore this November.

Over the weekend, the former Miss Universe announced that she will hold a book signing event at Design Orchard at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

"Can't wait to see you all at my book launch and signing," she said in an Instagram post, which included details of her upcoming event.

Wurtzbach launched "Queen of the Universe," her first-ever novel, at the Manila International Book Fair in Pasay City last September.

Earlier this month, the beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur said she is planning to go on a book tour in the United States.

Loosely based on Wurtzbach's life story, "Queen of the Universe" centers on Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants.

