Josie Natori among honorees at Asia Game Changer Awards

Josie Natori (fourth from right) with the other Game Changer awardees. Handout

Filipino fashion designer Josie Natori is among the honorees at the recently concluded Asia Game Changer Awards in New York.

The Game Changer Awards are given annually by Asia Society to individuals, organizations, and movements "that have inspired, enlightened, and shown true leadership" in policy and business, arts and culture, and education.

"I came to this amazing country at the age of 17 to get an education. I never imagined or dreamed that I would one day at age 76 be bestowed with this incredible honor of being called an Asia Game Changer. It is a recognition that will surely be one of the highlights in my life," Natori said upon receiving her award.

Natori is known to many as the founder of the luxury fashion label The Natori Company.

As an Asia Game Changer awardee for 2023, she joins the likes of avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, School of Leadership Afghanistan founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh, the Philadelphia Orchestra, award-winning actress Yao Chen, OUE executive chairman and group CEO Dr. Stephen Riady, and philanthropists Jerry Yang and Akiko Yamazaki.

Founded in 1956, Asia Society is a non-profit institution with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Houston, and additional locations in Delhi, Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington DC, and Zurich.