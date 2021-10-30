Last call if you want to celebrate Oktoberfest 2021

MANILA -- Check out some of the ongoing Oktoberfest promos in the local food scene.

BROTZEIT GERMAN STREET FOOD

Street food with beer. Jeeves de Veyra

German Bier Bar and Restaurant invites foodies to celebrate Oktoberfest with beer and German street food.

Start off with some Bavarian soft pretzels. These aren’t the familiar sweet sugary ones usually eaten for dessert. These have that distinctive brownish smooth crust and would be better off dipped in mustard.

Brotzeit’s Döner Wraps may look like shawarma but is very different sandwich. These are shavings of ground meat seasoned with Turkish spices that give them a totally different textures and flavors. The flat bread made from scratch in Brotzeit’s kitchens is much thinner than the usual pita and makes the meaty filling stand out

For dessert, check out the bite size pieces of kaiserschmarren (Emperor’s Cake), drizzled them with strawberry syrup, and stuffed in a paper cone. These sweet fluffy pancake bites go great with one of Brotzeit’s fruity beers or dunked in a cup of coffee.

Brotzeit German Bier Bar and Restaurant branches can be found at the ground floor of the Shangri-La Plaza Mall and Shangri-La at The Fort in BGG.



PILSNER URQUELL, PERONI, KOZEL FREEBIES

Don Revy beers. Jeeves de Veyra

Don Revy is giving away freebies with purchases of Pilsner Urquell, Peroni, and Kozel beers.

A free bottle opener comes with a case of 16 bottles of Italian beer Peroni. Free coasters for a 6-pack or a Peroni Regalo Box that comes with 3 bottles and a pilsner glass.

For a case of 16 cans or bottles of Kozel Dark, you get two 400ml Kozel glasses while a 6-pack comes with a free glass.

Lastly, for award winning Czech Beer Pilsner Urquell, get free Pilsner Urquell coasters with every case of 16 bottles or cans, 6-packs or a 4-liter growler of fresh draft.

Please visit Don Revy’s Online Shop at Lazada.

UNLI-WINGS, SISIG, CIDER AND BEER AT ELIAS WICKED ALES

Enjoy unlimited chicken wings, sisig, cider, and craft beer on tap for only for P999 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. this weekend. The craft brewery will be launching a cinnamon Thanksgiving Cider, and Zorro, a new black lager,

Limited seats available.

Elias Wicked Ales & Spirits is located at 13 Ubay St, Quezon City

NIPA BREW ALL DAY WICKED HAPPY HOUR

Nipa Brew's all-day wicked happy hour is happening until October 30! All day buy one take one beer for a week at 9639 Kamagong Street, San Antonio Village, Makati from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MEET YOUR MATCH @ EL DEPÓSITO BREWERY

El Depósito Brewery singles looking for a match to their Octoberfest Celebration Bumble Night on Saturday, October 30. Your match gets a free beer every time you buy. The fun starts at 3 p.m.

El Depósito Brewery is located at 187 N. Averilla St., Santa Lucia, San Juan.

BUY ONE TAKE ONE AT 3006 CRAFT BREWERY

Buy one take one on selected beers for fully vaccinated guests on October 30. Guests must show their vaccination cards to avail of the promo.

3006 Craft Brewery can be found at DRT Highway, Bagong Nayon, Baliuag, Bulacan and is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.