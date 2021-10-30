Photos from Rabiya Mateo, Samantha Bernardo, Kelley Day, and Binibining Pilipinas Instagram accounts

After long delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several international pageants have finally pushed through this year, which saw Philippine candidates proudly waving the country’s flag.

On Saturday, Cindy Obeñita gave the Philippines its first international beauty pageant title for 2021 after winning the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown in Egypt.

This made her the second Filipina to win the prestigious competition after Karen Gallman’s victory in 2018.

The Cagayan de Oro queen bested more than 70 candidates from across the world for the title that was highlighted by her impressive answer in the Q&A segment of the pageant.

But aside from Obeñita, some Pinay beauty queens also delivered strong performances in their respective international competitions this year.

Samantha Bernardo, Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up

Samantha Bernardo fell short for the country’s supposed first Miss Grand International title as she finished second in March behind eventual winner Abena Appiah of the United States.

Bernardo now joins the likes of Elizabeth Clenci and Nicole Cordoves, who finished second runner-up in 2017 and first runner-up in 2016, respectively, in Miss Grand International.

A fan favorite in the contest, Bernardo consistently got high votes in pre-pageant competitions such as the swimsuit and national costume portions.

She was handpicked by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to represent the country in Miss Grand International after reigning titleholder Abesamis was unable to compete due to age restrictions.



Kelley Day, Miss Eco International 2021 1st runner-up

Kelley Day matched Bernardo's feat in the international stage as she was named first runner-up at the Miss Eco International pageant held in South Sinai, Egypt in April.

Day also won Best National Costume at the preliminaries of the pageant held at the Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh.

A former member of the “It’s Showtime” all-girl dance group GirlTrends, Day follows the likes of Maureen Montagne who also finished first runner-up in Miss Eco International 2019.

Cynthia Thomalla, on the other hand, was named Miss Eco International in 2018.

Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe 2020 Top 21

Meanwhile, Iloilo native Rabiya Mateo made it to the Top 21 of Miss Universe, held last May at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Despite failing to win the crown, Mateo stretched the Philippines' semi-finals appearance to 11 consecutive years, which started in 2010 when Venus Raj scored a 4th runner-up finish. The streak is highlighted by two crowns courtesy of Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Mateo was the country's first representative to the pageant under Miss Universe Philippines, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Wurtzbach and Gray.

Dindi Pajares, Miss Supranational 2021 Top 12

Dindi Pajares also did not disappoint at Miss Supranational 2021 as she landed in the Top 12 of the pageant held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland in August.

Chanique Rabe of Namibia won the title, succeeding reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild of Thailand. Pajares was hoping to be the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.

Considered a fan favorite, Pajares performed well in pre-pageant competitions. She was one of 10 candidates with the most number of online votes, a Top 10 candidate in Supra Influencer, and a semi-finalist of Supra Chat.

The beauty queen from Bataan was named Miss Supranational Philippines after receiving the highest number of votes from her fellow candidates at Miss World Philippines (MWP).