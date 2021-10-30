Photos from Binibining Pilipinas and Cindy Obeñita Instagram accounts.

Hours after making history, Philippine pride Cindy Obeñita took to Instagram to pen a message acknowledging supporters after winning the Miss Intercontinental 2021 crown in Egypt Saturday (Manila time).

Obeñita shared a snap of her crown and sash as new Miss Intercontinental on Instagram Stories.

“We made it, Philippines! My heart is overflowing with gratitude for your unwavering support! Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” she said.

Netizens showered the new queen with love and congratulatory messages on social media, making the pageant and Obeñita’s name trending on Twitter.

“I knew it!!!! Congratulations Cindy! Ni laban ang Mis.Or and Pilipinas,” a supporter tweeted.

The 25-year-old senior tourism officer from Cagayan de Oro, a newcomer in the pageant scene, bested 70 candidates in the competition.

She is now the country's second Miss Intercontinental titleholder, after Karen Gallman in 2018-19.

During the Q&A, Obeñita was asked if speaking English is important for Miss Intercontinental.

"As an ambassador, I don't think that speaking a specific language is very important here in Miss Intercontinental or any pageant at all. As long as that woman is a woman of power and grace, commitment, and intelligence," Obeñita said.

She said that a Miss Intercontinental winner should possess a power of substance to give hope and inspiration.

"No matter what language she speaks, and that woman is actually a woman of style and substance, then she can win any pageant or any endeavor she is into. Also, it's very important, I have learned actually here in Miss Intercontinental, that a woman should possess power of substance," she said.

Aside from the crown, the Filipina beauty queen was also named Miss Intercontinental-Asia Oceania.

The beauty queen graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication from Liceo de Cagayan University. She said she has been "academically multi-decorated" since her elementary years.

Aside from working in the provincial government of Misamis Oriental, she is also an events host, model, and brand endorser.

Obeñita, who considers Mother Teresa and Kobe Bryant as her role models, is an advocate of cervical cancer awareness and prevention, as well as press freedom.

