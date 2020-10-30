Uniqlo to open second roadside retail store in PH

Handout

MANILA -- Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo is set to open its second roadside retail store in the Philippines next month.

In a statement, Uniqlo said the new store will be located at Blue Bay Walk in Pasay City and will open on November 27.

It will have a shopping space of over 900 meters and will carry a complete range of Uniqlo's items for men, women, kids, and babies.

"In recognizing the needs of today, with the opening of Blue Bay Walk Roadside Store, Uniqlo hopes to make a positive contribution to the local community and lead economic development by providing employment, and attracting new businesses to open in the area," said Masayoshi Nakamura, COO of Uniqlo Philippines.

"Following the success of our first roadside store in Westgate Alabang, the new store also aims to support the community by offering better comfort, easy access, and convenience in shopping," he added.

Uniqlo first opened a roadside store at Westgate Alabang in Muntinlupa City in 2019. Aside from being the first of its kind in the Philippines, it is also said to be the second in Southeast Asia.

Last July, Uniqlo launched an online store in the Philippines to provide customers a more convenient shopping experience amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The brand has reopened many of its physical stores as the government starts to ease quarantine protocols across the country.