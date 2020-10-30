Shopping shorts: Motorola Razr comeback, green product packaging

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

BLYTHE COSMETICS INTRODUCES STARDUST PALETTE

Blythe Cosmetics by Careline is getting into the holiday spirit with its new Stardust Highlighter Palette.

Priced at P275, the Stardust Palette can be used as eye makeup, as concealer, on the lips, and on the skin.

It is available on Careline's official Lazada store, with more details on the brand's social media pages.

FREE TELECONSULTATION SERVICE BY AXA PH

AXA Philippines is providing free teleconsultation service to policyholders of its health insurance products such as Health Max, Health Start, and Global Health Access.

The insurance provider is also giving away one-time free access to the teleconsultation service to those who will participate in its promotion, even non-AXA customers, until December 31.

Teleconsultation provides 24/7 access to non-emergency medical advice through the MyPocketDoctor app from Google Play or App Store.

Those who want to avail of the one-time free access will be asked to fill out a form on the AXA Philippines website, and are encouraged to join the insurance provider's "First Step to Health" social media challenge.

GARNIER LAUNCHES GREEN BEAUTY IN PH

Garnier recently launched Green Beauty, described as "an end-to-end approach to sustainability in beauty retail aimed at reducing its environmental impact at every stage of the value chain – from education, purchasing and recycling."

The brand ensures that its products contain more than 90% natural origin ingredients, certified organic product ranges, and vegan formulas.

In partnership with Shopee, Sain Bags and Econest, Garnier is the first beauty brand to launch sustainable e-commerce packaging made of honeycomb, cassava starch, and other biodegradable materials.

Each purchase made from the official Garnier store on Shopee will be specially packed using eco-friendly sources and materials to reduce their overall packaging footprint.

LENOVO OFFERS NEW YOGA DEVICES

Lenovo recently launched in the Philippines its fifth-generation Yoga devices, which are designed for consumers with sophisticated tastes.

Ultra-premium style and function are packed into new form factors, accompanied by a special holiday offering with Herschel, a global premium apparel brand.

Headlining the latest Lenovo Yoga devices are the Yoga Slim 9i notebook and Yoga 9i convertible, both starting at P99,995. These are powered by up to the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i9 HK-Series mobile processors with graphics based on the Intel X e architecture.

There is also the 14-inch thin and light Yoga Slim 9i laptop featuring a black leather cover bonded with an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis for more durability.

The rest of the Yoga devices, as well as details about the Herschel holiday promo, are available on Lenovo's website and Facebook page.

LYSOL NOW IN HAND SANITIZER FORM

Lysol, known for its disinfectant sprays and household cleaning products, is now offering hand sanitizer.

The new item contains 71% alcohol as well as non-sticky and dermatologically tested.

It is available in 50 ml at P65 and 200 ml at P190 at leading retail outlets.

MICHELE MORRONE IS NEW FACE OF GUESS MEN'S

Guess recently announced that Italian actor Michele Morrone is the new worldwide face of Guess Men's.

Morrone gained international recognition for his lead role in the Netflix film "365 Days."

His campaign with Guess Men's marks the launch of the brand's collection, which focuses on "elevated, classic, and high-quality pieces."

The new images will be featured in upcoming issues of international fashion and lifestyle magazines, as well as in Guess retail stores.

MOTOROLA RETURNS WITH NEW SMARTPHONES

The Motorola brand is returning to the mobile phone market in the Philippines with Lenovo at the helm.

The Motorola razr 5G and Moto g 5G plus come with many firsts as well as classic features that long-time Motorola fans know and love, including the iconic clamshell design of the early 2000s.

Both devices will be available in the country in December in all major electronics stores and authorized Lenovo resellers. The Motorola razr 5G is priced at P72,990, while the 8GB RAM variant of the Moto g 5G plus will retail at P16,990.

More details about the two smartphones are available on the website and social media pages of Lenovo and Motorola Philippines.

SAMSUNG LAUNCHES ODYSSEY GAMING MONITOR LINEUP IN PH

Samsung Electronics is now offering its next-generation Odyssey line-up in the Philippines.

Both the Samsung Odyssey G9 and G7 offer deep and immersive 1000R curvature. The G9 is the world's first Dual Quad High-Definition (QHD) gaming monitor that features an ultra-wide 49-

inch display that curves around the player and fills the entire field of view for a fully immersive gaming environment.

The Odyssey G7 has been specifically designed to minimize visual fatigue by offering consistent brightness, contrast range, and color coordination from the center to each edge of the monitor.

With the Odyssey’s 240Hz refresh rate, gamers can now bid lag goodbye. Coupled with 1ms response time, precise mouse movement and blur-free frames are now possible, enabling smooth gameplay without motion blur.

Gamers also have the competitive edge with the Samsung Odyssey monitor's G-Sync compatibility and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This will get rid of those unsightly image tears, screen-lag, and choppiness to make fast-action and complex game scenes stable and stutter-free.

The Odyssey monitor line-up is now available on Samsung.com and in PC Express, PCWorx, and Complink retail and online stores, as well as via Machine and Computer and DTYH (Oriontech) on Lazada and Smart Asia (I Love PC) on Shopee.

Prices range from P33,699 to P74,799. More details are available on the Samsung Philippines website.