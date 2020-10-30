Palawan, Boracay among world's '50 most beautiful places'

MANILA -- Two Philippine destinations made it to the list of "50 most beautiful places" of an international travel website.

Palawan and Boracay ranked 8th and 18th, respectively, in Big 7 Travel's list, which "took into account Pinterest data for 'most beautiful places in world' pins, the most liked photos on Big 7 Travel Instagram, [and] suggestions from readers and our editorial team."

In an article released Thursday, Big 7 Travel described Palawan as "a fantastic triple threat of diverse wildlife, pristine landscapes, and subterranean marvels."

Boracay, meanwhile, was praised for its "tranquil beaches, casual nightlife, and lush tropical scenery."

The Department of Tourism, through a statement released Friday, said it celebrates the news about two of the Philippines' prime destinations.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the inclusion of Palawan and Boracay in the rankings brings pride to the entire country, and is in line with their efforts to reopen tourism in the two destinations.

Topping the list of Big 7 Travel's "50 most beautiful places" is Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, followed by Faroe Islands, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, Li River in China, and Lake Bled in Slovenia.