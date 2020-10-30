Food shorts: Frozen fruit kits, Christmas-themed soda cans

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

COCA-COLA INTRODUCES CHRISTMAS DESIGN

Handout

The parol can now be seen in Coca-Cola products in the country with the recent launch of its Christmas packaging design in the country.

Launched last October 17, the Christmas design can be found on Coca-Cola cans as well as 1.5-liter and 2-liter PET bottles.

CUSTOM CAKES AND MORE AT MARCO POLO ORTIGAS MANILA

Handout

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila's Cafe Pronto is making intimate get-togethers sweeter its cake selection, with the restaurant also accepting customized orders.

With executive pastry chef Francisco "Jhun" Arizala, Jr. at the helm, Cafe Pronto’s chefs are putting their creativity and palates on full display with their offerings. To date, Arizala said some of the classics include the signature Chocolate Haven, the Choco-nut Cake with Tablea Crunch, and the Strawberry Entremet.

To welcome November, Café Pronto introduces the Milk Chocolate Pistachio Cake, which will also be available for advanced orders for P1,450.

DUSIT THANI MANILA INTRODUCES NEW DINE-IN CONCEPT

Handout

Dusit Thani Manila's The Pantry is replacing its old way of buffet with trolleys of fresh meat, sides, and desserts that are wheeled in between tables as it adapts to the "new normal" brought about by the pandemic.

For its Saturday Night Grill, the chefs prepare and cook the meat according to the guests' liking and serve it on their tables. Drinks are also freshly made as the guests order.

The dinner is priced at P1,588 nett per person starting October 31, with Dusit Thani Manila assuring guests that health and safety measures are being implemented in every corner of the property.

JAMBA JUICE OFFERS READY-TO-BLEND, FROZEN FRUIT KITS

Handout

Jamba Juice recently introduced its Live Fruitfully Kits and Superfood Smoothie Tubs with the aim of helping people live healthy wherever they may be.



The Live Fruitfully Kits contain fresh frozen fruits that have been vacuum-packed into Daily Mix packs or bigger bundles.

Priced at P300, the Daily Mix pack contains 5 packs of 100-gram fruit mixes: two packs of strawberry and banana, blueberry and banana, peach and banana, and mango.

The 500-gram Big Packs start at P299 and come in four different fruit combinations: blueberry and banana, strawberry and banana, five fruit mix (with blueberry, mango, peach, banana, and strawberries), and the kale and mango mix.

Meanwhile, the Superfood Smoothie Tubs are creamy frozen versions of Jamba Juice's all-time favorites. Priced at P225, it comes in four flavors: Creamy Strawberries Wild, Banana Berry Blush, Mango-a-go-go Whirl'd, and PB is a Moo'd.

Jamba Juice is also offering the following new flavors for a limited time: BGV – Berry Good Vibes, PB But Better, and Tropical Dreamin'.

The Live Fruitfully Kits and Smoothie Tubs are available in all Jamba Juice stores for dine-in, take-out, and via delivery through the Jamba Juice website, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

MARKS & SPENCER NOW AVAILABLE AT METROMART

Handout

Marks and Spencer is adding MetroMart to its growing list of online channels, allowing customers to have their favorite food and drinks delivered at their doorstep.

Orders can be made through the MetroMart website or app. Participating Marks and Spencer branches include Alabang Town Center, BGC Central Square, SM North Edsa, Eastwood, SM Megamall, Power Plant Mall, Glorietta 4, and Robinsons Place.

PANCAKE HOUSE OFFERS PAN CHICKEN BURGER

Handout

Pancake House offers a new take on its classic fried chicken with the Pan Chicken Burger, which will be available in all branches starting November 2.

The new product includes a chicken fillet, cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, thousand island dressing, and a toasted bun. Flavor options include classic, spicy mild, and spicy hot.

Prices start at P185, with the option to upgrade into a meal with taco chips and cheese and a bottle of juice for an additional P64.

For more details, visit Pancake House's website and Facebook page.