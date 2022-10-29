MANILA - The Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) will still push through amid the inclement weather, but organizers urged its attendees to prioritize their safety.

In a statement, the organizers said tickets assigned for today may still be used on Sunday, October 30, in the event held at the SMX Convention Center.

"ESGS 2022 will still push through, once again we urge everyone to put SAFETY as top priority," the organizers said in a statement.

The event, which a culmination of various gaming organizations, made its return after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

ESGS, which is co-organized by Gariath Concepts and global developers Riot Games, will have gaming voice actress Vanille Velasquez, Valorant squad Team Secret and ex-Senator Bam Aquino among its attendees.