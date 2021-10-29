Maureen Wroblewitz grateful for Juan Karlos' support

MANILA -- Maureen Wroblewitz is grateful for the support of her boyfriend, musician Juan Karlos Labajo.

Wroblewitz talked about her relationship with Labajo on "Magandang Buhay" on Thursday.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Well we are very supportive of each other. He's been very supportive. Actually when I mentioned that I wanted to join (the pageant) he was like, 'oh I actually wanted to tell you na you could join,'" said Wroblewitz who finished first runner-up in the recent 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

"So he's very supportive of whatever I want to do and I am very grateful for that," she added.

Labajo even asked his followers to download the Miss Universe app and vote for his girlfriend.

Wroblewitz is the only personality that the "Buwan" singer follows on Instagram. She was also featured in the music video for “Buwan,” which has earned more than 153 million views on YouTube.

Wroblewitz first made headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."