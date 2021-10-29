Enchanted Kingdom to reopen on Nov. 6: What to expect

Visitors at Enchanted Kingdom on October 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Enchanted Kingdom will welcome visitors again starting next month.

The theme park at Sta. Rosa, Laguna will reopen at 50% capacity on November 6 to guests between 18 and 65 years old. Kids are still not yet allowed, as well as those with comorbidities and underlying conditions.

Park operating hours are as follows:

- November 6 to December 12, 2021: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- December 13, 2021 to January 2, 2022: Daily, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- January 3 to March 27, 2022: Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In the guidelines posted on its website, Enchanted Kingdom reminded visitors to bring a photo ID with birth date as this may be required for validation.

It added that unvaccinated guests may only enter the outdoor facilities of the park. Those who wish to go to the indoor establishments will be asked to show their vaccination card.

Enchanted Kingdom also encouraged guests to self-evaluate if they think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and assured that they can rebook their visit should they experience symptoms.

Health and safety measures against COVID-19 such as temperature checks, accomplishment of declaration forms, wearing of face masks and face shields, and physical distancing will also be implemented.

In the meantime, the public can tune in to Enchanted Kingdom's Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. today, October 29, for the theme park's 26th anniversary event.

Titled "Life is Magical... Believe in Miracles," the show will include musical performances from Enchanted Kingdom's artists.

