This delivery app offers curated options for groceries and more

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Looking for a place to shop for premium products online? Check this out.

Called Pick.A.Roo, this new delivery app offers curated options for food, groceries, gadgets, home essentials, and mom and baby needs, among others.

Some of the its partner brands include Beyond the Box, Digital Walker, Shangri-La, Hilton, S&R, Landers, Robinsons, Farmer’s Market, Mothercare, Parenting Emporium, Gourdo's, Faceshop, and Designer Blooms.

Also available on the app are Michelin-approved establishments such as Tim Ho Wan, Hawker Chan, and Kam's Roast, as well as popular food spots The Grid, Wildflour, Mos, and Ben's Cookies.

Crystal Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO at Pick.A.Roo, said they want to make it easier for consumers to find "the best products and brands in town."

"We've partnered with the most-requested brands that offer top quality products delivered on-demand. Real convenience comes from having an easy-to-use app, easy-to-find brands, easy access single checkout, and on-demand delivery for all your needs," she said in a statement.

Co-founder Kevin Tan, for his part, said this is their way of helping retailers transition to the digital space while providing users "an easy shopping experience."

Pick.A.Roo is available on iOS and Android. As of writing, it can serve customers in Metro Manila, Antipolo, Bacoor, and Cainta.