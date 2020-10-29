Shamcey Supsup inspires with 'probinsyana story'

MANILA -- Shamcey Supsup recalled her humble beginnings as she reminded people from the province that they can also dream big and be successful in their chosen fields.

The Miss Universe Philippines national director took to Instagram to share her "probinsyana story," saying that she grew up in a barrio in General Santos City with her father and aunt, while her mother was an overseas Filipino worker.

Sharing photos from her childhood, Supsup said in Bisaya that she was used to being surrounded by ducks, chickens, and carabaos instead of people.

Supsup eventually had to transfer to Manila during high school because of her mother's job. She admitted that she was initially nervous of being in the capital as she had difficulty speaking in Tagalog.

With hard work, she was able to graduate as salutatorian in Makati High School and enter her "dream university," University of the Philippines Diliman.

"And they would say, the rest is history," said Supsup, who graduated magna cum laude, topped the architect licensure examination in 2010, and finished third runner-up in Miss Universe 2011.

Addressing her fellow "promdis," Supsup said: "Kaya sa tanan na promdi diha, ayaw mo maulaw o mahadlok kay world class pud mo, ako gani niabot sa universe! (To all the promdis, don't be ashamed or afraid because you're also world-class. Me, I even reached the Universe!)"

"Why blend in when you are born to stand out? Kaya stand proud wherever you are because there is no one exactly like you in this world," she ended.