Shamcey Supsup inspires with 'probinsyana story'

MANILA -- Shamcey Supsup recalled her humble beginnings as she reminded people from the province that they can also dream big and be successful in their chosen fields.
The Miss Universe Philippines national director took to Instagram to share her "probinsyana story," saying that she grew up in a barrio in General Santos City with her father and aunt, while her mother was an overseas Filipino worker.
Sharing photos from her childhood, Supsup said in Bisaya that she was used to being surrounded by ducks, chickens, and carabaos instead of people.
Supsup eventually had to transfer to Manila during high school because of her mother's job. She admitted that she was initially nervous of being in the capital as she had difficulty speaking in Tagalog.
With hard work, she was able to graduate as salutatorian in Makati High School and enter her "dream university," University of the Philippines Diliman.
"And they would say, the rest is history," said Supsup, who graduated magna cum laude, topped the architect licensure examination in 2010, and finished third runner-up in Miss Universe 2011.
My probinsyana story. Bag-o ko nibalhin sa manila, sa katanggawan gyud ko nidako. Akong papang kay farmer. Wala mi silingan kay layo man mi sa barrio so wala koy gihimu kundi mag tuon lng sa balay kay ako lng man isa. Sa balay ang tao lng ako, akong papa ug auntie kay si mama OFW man. Aside sa ila, daghan mig pato, manok ug kabaw. Perti nakong ituma kay sigi man ug dula sa gawas. Naa pa gani time na gikuto ug maayo 🤣 Suko kayo si mama pag muuli kay ang puti na lng daw sakoa kay ang ngipon ug akong mata. Tung nag high school ko, gipabalhin ko ni mama sa manila kay diri man iyang trabaho. Suko kaayo ko uy kay ganahan naman ko sa akong school sa MSU. Pero ang tinuod nahadlok ko mubalhin kay baliko akong tagalog ba. Baysin himuon lng kong kataw-anan sa akong mga classmates. Pero ingon sa akong mama, bisag asa ka ibutang, kung bright ka ug kugihan pa gyud, mu excel ka gihapon. True enough, ni graduate ko ug salutatorian sa makati high school ug nakasulod sa akoang dream university ang UP. And they would say, the rest is history. Kaya sa tanan na Promdi diha, ayaw mo maulaw o mahadlok kay world class pud mo, ako gani niabot sa universe! 👑 P.S. Perting payata gyud nako niadto uy, tas ako pa gyud pinakataas sa tanan. Ingon sa uban mura daw ko ug tingting 😅 aside pa gyud ana, ngano man Supsup pa gyud akong apelyido uy. Pag roll call sa klase, akuang pangalan ang comedy 🤣 Niadto, pangandoy lng nako na mag blend it lng sa tanan ba, na maging normal/common lng. Pero sabi nga, why blend in when you are born to stand out? Kaya stand proud wherever you are because there is no one exactly like you in this world.
A post shared by Shamcey S. Lee (@supsupshamcey) on
Addressing her fellow "promdis," Supsup said: "Kaya sa tanan na promdi diha, ayaw mo maulaw o mahadlok kay world class pud mo, ako gani niabot sa universe! (To all the promdis, don't be ashamed or afraid because you're also world-class. Me, I even reached the Universe!)"
"Why blend in when you are born to stand out? Kaya stand proud wherever you are because there is no one exactly like you in this world," she ended.