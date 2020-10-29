LOOK: Rabiya receives Miss Universe PH prize — a brand-new car

MANILA — Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo appeared overjoyed Thursday as she received one of her prizes — a brand-new SUV.

Ahead of a full day of activities, Mateo was handed the key to her blue 2019 MG ZS Alpha, the price of which ranges from P800,000 to P1 million.

Photos of Mateo’s reaction were shared on Instagram by her stylist Keith Angelo and hair stylist Jonas Lucas.

“Ngiting tagumpay,” Angelo captioned a snap of a smiling Mateo seated on the driver’s side.

The car will be chauffeured for the duration of Mateo’s reign.

Aside from the SUV, Mateo, as winner of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant, has received or will also receive a cash prize, as well as an apartment.

She, of course, also gets to wear the “Filipina” crown, and will have the coveted job of representing the Philippines in the international Miss Universe pageant.