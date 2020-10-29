Did you know? Miss Universe PH bet wore Kim Chiu's gown as her national costume

Miss Universe Philippines Catanduanes Sigrid Flores (left) and Kim Chiu (right) in the same Benj Leguiab gown. Photos from Instagram.com/sigridgraceofficial and ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Kim Chiu's gown during the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball had another moment in the spotlight as it was worn by a candidate in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant as her national costume.

Sigrid Grace Flores of Catanduanes wore Chiu's modern terno which was designed by Benj Leguiab IV.

Called Traje de Magdalena, the dress is said to be inspired by Magdalena Leones, a Filipina guerilla fighter who was awarded a World War II Silver Star of Heroism by the US government.

A headdress shaped like a chicken, designed by Jayson Alano, was added to complete the beauty queen's look. The piece represents the Manok-manok festival in Catanduanes.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Leguiab said it was Flores who chose to wear his Traje De Magdalena dress for the national costume competition of Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

The designer said he offered the pieces he had on hand, and Flores picked the gown worn by Chiu as it was "very similar" to what she envisioned a Catanduanon would wear.

He added that no alterations were made as the gown "fits perfectly on her."

In a vlog last year, Chiu shared how she and her team came up with her look for the ABS-CBN Ball.

Also seen in the video is Leguiab as he unveiled the actress' Traje De Magdalena gown.

"Grabe, parang wala akong masabi," a visibly overwhelmed Chiu said. "Ito talaga 'yung na-imagine namin."