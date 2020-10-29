Cookies for a cause to support Punlaan School scholars

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- A hospitality and culinary school in San Juan City has started an effort to help sustain the education of their scholars.

“Itong mga cookies para sa internet load ng mga scholars namin,” said Nanan Jacinto, Punlaan School’s director.

Sold at P200 per five pieces, Jacinto said their chocolate chip cookies continue to receive good feedback from customers.

“Maraming nagsasabi sa amin na cookies namin to die for dahil ang aming ingredients talagang tunay. Kumpara sa ibang brands, napakasarap talaga,” she said.

Aside from the chunky chocolate chip with walnuts and raisins, the also offer butter cookies at P120 per canister.

The school opened applications for online classes during the pandemic and accepted 90 new scholars on top of their 140 other students.

“Education must continue. Hindi kami pwedeng mag-stop dahil ang daming nangangailangan ng tulong and education is the best solution,” she said.

Jacinto said their scholars are from different parts of the country including Mindoro, Palawan, Laguna and Albay.

Scholars learn bread and pastry production including cookery, food and beverage services, and housekeeping, she said.

“Ang daming subjects na inaaral every day,” she said.

The 90 online class scholars need P100 per week internet load, while the 140 other students would be needing P300 a week load.