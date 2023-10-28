Leni Robredo, Ging Reyes, Jessica Soho honored in Fil-Am awards

In commemoration of Filipino-American history month, The Outstanding Filipino Awards held their annual awards show in Los Angeles, California.

In a rare occasion, some of the most famous and influential Filipinos from the Philippines and the United States got together in one event.

The inaugural global awardee, former Vice President Leni Robredo, encouraged Fil-Ams not to forget to help their kababayan in the Philippines

“I hope that each of us here tonight in this hall will remember our collective responsibility to orient ourselves towards the welfare of our countrymen who look after the last the least, and the last of our brothers and sisters here and back home and elsewhere. to channel our strengths and balance, not only to make our nation proud, but to reach the future of our goals.” Robredo said.

May Parsons, the Filipina nurse from the UK who gave the first COVID-19 vaccine shot, was also honored.

Parsons got emotional as she shared the award with her fellow nurses all over the world.

“I want to share this award with my fellow Filipino nurses around the globe. I am so proud to be one of what we've endured during the pandemic, as always galvanized believes that the sacrifice to make in love and of service to others.”

Although busy preparing for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, Rbonny Gabriel was also honored for her success as the first Fil-Am Miss Universe from the USA.

Fil-Am California Atty. General Rob Bonta was the guest of honor and he praised the courage of all the awardees.

“Thank you for inspiring, inspiring and being trailblazers and pioneers in your fields. Thank you for kicking down doors and breaking glass ceilings and creating opportunity being often where no Filipino American had ever been before,” Bonta said.

Former ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes was also honored In the field of journalism. She shared the award with her former news team and reminisced about being North America bureau chief for eight years.

“My job as bureau chief took me across the US when I covered the news and the stories of fellow Filipinos and Filipino Americans. Those were eye opening years, inspiring years and they really helped me my presence here among you, and our other fellows in Vegas helped me become a better person and a better leader and leader," she said.

"I've devoted a big part of my life to journalism and broadcast news, which had been so disrupted and challenged in recent years by disinformation, populism and rapid changes in technology. I cannot accept this award without giving credit to my entire news team in ABS-CBN. It was their hard work and sacrifice and steadfast support that made me strong enough to withstand and survive the extreme challenges we all faced, especially in the last three years. I am humbled by his honor.”

The former chief of ABS-CBN News added she will continue to spread the life story of Filipinos in the next chapter of her professional career.

Jessica Soho of GMA News was also honored in the event.

Soho reminded Fil-Ams: “Keep on believing in the power of stories to enlighten them, empower, inspire, give hope and change lives, to all our friends here tonight, you are all outstanding too.”