JXYB to rep PH in Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals

Photos from Red Bull Dance Your Style

MANILA – A Filipino will attempt to take over the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Frankfurt, Germany on November 4.

Representing the national colors in the dance competition is Louries “JXYB” Dhztine Bernardino, who will compete against top dancers from all over the world.

JXYB is expected to showcase his creativity, individuality, and genres of dance when he vies for the international crown.

The dancer won the national competition through his unique style and techniques, beating 15 other dancers who came from different parts of the country.

With the World Finals now approaching, JXYB is ready to bring his A-game to the international dance floor.

“I plan to maintain using Krumping as my style, but I really think I have a lot more to enhance when it comes to crowd-pleasing and crowd interactions. There’s a lot I’m working on to improve but luckily, I come from the Philippine dance community, which is very competitive. We are very advanced in freestyle battle here so that is a big advantage, but at the same time that puts a lot of pressure on me,” he said.

The Philippines’ representative considers the competition as the hardest one-on-one battle he will face so far. But still remains optimistic that his skills, talent, and determination will take him far.

“I’ll stay true to myself and my style, and I’ll bring a lot of prayer into this. I know that God will have my back, and we’ll get this win in Jesus' name,” he said.

Bernardino will be competing against over 30 dancers from all over the world, each with their own style, flair, and personality.

The contest will be streamed live on Red Bull’s Dance Your Style TikTok and YouTube account (@redbulldance) at 9PM CET.