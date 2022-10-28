MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and other local celebrities were covered in blood in a new fashion shoot for make-up artist Jelly Eugenio.



The photo shoot features the muses of Eugenio with photos taken by BJ Pascual.

Aside from Gray, other stars in the photo shoot include actresses Nadine Lustre and Ivana Alawi, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and model Siobhan Moylan.

On Instagram, Eugenio shared snaps from the pictorial, which shows the sultriness of his muses.

Early this week, Eugenio also uploaded photos of his muses from his disco-themed photo shoot.

