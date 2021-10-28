Pia Wurtzbach hits 13 million followers on Instagram

Six years after winning the Miss Universe crown, Pia Wurtzbach is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Wednesday, the Filipina beauty queen happily announced that she has reached 13 million followers on Instagram.

She thanked her "13 million confidently blue-tiful souls" for helping her reach a new social media milestone.

"Love you all!" she said.

Aside from being a beauty queen and actress, Wurtzbach is also a host, an entrepreneur, and an ambassador for both UNAIDS and WWF-Philippines.

She has also supported initiatives by organizations for children, the environment, and the LGBTQIA community.

Wurtzbach is currently in Saudi Arabia, following her stint as a judge in South Africa's national pageant.

