MANILA -- Miss Universe has released its first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and it includes two titleholders from the Philippines.

Images of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray, along with other Miss Universe winners, have been turned into NFTs on WAX Blockchain in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Miss Universe.

These will be sold for a limited time as digital cards in random packs of 3 and 12, and are priced at $14.99 (around P759.78) and $49.99 (around P2533.77), respectively.

Wurtzbach made history in 2015 after ending the Philippines' 42-year drought in the Miss Universe pageant. Gray brought the crown back to the country three years later.

Aside from Wurtzbach and Gray, other Miss Universe titleholders that have been revealed as NFTs as of writing include Andrea Meza (reigning), Armi Kuusela (1952), and Olivia Culpo (2012).

NFTs have become popular over the past year as wealthy collectors turn to the digital market during the pandemic.

The digital object, which can be a drawing, piece of music, photo, or video, comes with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology.

Related video: