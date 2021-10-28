Maureen Montagne in Top 18 of Miss Globe's head to head challenge

Maureen Montagne is set to compete in the final round of Miss Globe 2021's head to head challenge after making it to the Top 18.

The Filipina beauty queen joins candidates from Ukraine, Guyana, USA, Romania, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, Canada, France, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Demnark, Tatarstan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Latvia, and Albania.

In an Instagram post, Montagne celebrated her latest feat and congratulated her fellow delegates.

"Thank you for all your support, all your love has my heart so full. I'm forever grateful for all of you!" she said.

During the first round of the head to head challenge, the Miss Globe 2021 candidates answered questions about themselves, their experience in host country Albania, and how they have been affected by the pandemic.

Recalling her extended stay on Siargao island during the lockdown, Montagne said: "To be on an island with no work for six months, it was hard for me. However, I decided to turn that time into something productive. So along with friends, we started the Siargao community kitchen and we were feeding the locals and frontliners. Siargao is an island that makes its income from tourism, so the families there were hit very hard."

"So it really taught me that I can make a difference in my community, and that you can make a difference in your community. All it takes is a small step towards being kind, towards giving," she added.

When asked what an empowered woman is to her and how she would use her platform should she win Miss Globe, Montagne replied: "To be a Miss Globe is an honor, and I hope to have this honor as I would pour my heart and soul into it. To be an empowered woman is to be brave, is to be bold, and is to be unapologetic. I believe that we have to set the example to show that women can break the glass ceiling, that we can go above and beyond."

"I hope to work with communities all around the globe. Whether it be in the Philippines, or here in Albania, I would like to leave a positive change in everyone's lives," she added. "I hope that I can continue my charities and work with children all around the globe."

Miss Globe 2021 is set to be held on November 5.

The Philippines' last delegate, Leren Bautista, finished as second runner-up in the 2019 edition of the pageant.

