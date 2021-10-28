Emmanuelle Vera was a stunner as she took the stage during the national costume competition of the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant in Bolivia.

In an Instagram post, the Filipina beauty queen said her outfit represents "the hardworking Filipino fishermen who strive to thrive and succeed amid the increasingly tumultuous times."

"This opulent ensemble celebrates the strength and perseverance of the Filipino to overcome the difficulties they face, and represents hope for better times," Vera added.

Designed by Louis Pangilinan, the national costume was first worn by Maureen Wroblewitz during Miss Universe Philippines 2021 in September.

Pangilinan earlier said that the all-silver ensemble is inspired by the local fish bangus. Wroblewitz represented Pangasinan, the country's top bangus producer, during the national pageant.

Vera wearing another beauty queen's national costume is understandable given that she only had a short time to prepare for Reina Hispanoamericana 2021.

She won one of the crowns in Miss World Philippines 2021 last October 3, and flew to Bolivia for the international pageant on October 16.

The Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 pageant is set to be held on October 30.

