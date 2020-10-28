WATCH: PH Film Archive presents restored version of Miss Universe 1974

MANILA -- In celebration of the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, the Philippine Film Archive is presenting a restored version of the Miss Universe 1974 pageant, which was held in the country.

A glimpse of the footage was shared on the Facebook page of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Tuesday night.

Liza Diño-Seguerra, chairperson of the FDCP, noted how the restored version is "very timely," given the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

She hopes that the public will enjoy "this very, very significant moment in our history."

"In 1974, the 23rd Miss Universe pageant was held at the Folk Arts Theater in Manila. This is the first time where the Miss Universe pageant was held in an Asian country. This is also the time where our very own Miss Universe Margie Moran crowned her successor, Amparo Muñoz from Spain," she said.

"The film showcases the beautiful Philippines, what our country has to offer to the world -- from hotels to tourist spots, sports, food, and all the reasons why the Miss Universe pageant had to be held in the Philippines," she added.

Diño-Seguerra also took the opportunity to invite the public to take part in FDCP's Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, which will kick off virtually on October 31.

She said more restored works are part of this year's lineup of over 170 films.

"This year's online festival features 14 sections, including the classic section which is composed of restored films from the FDCP's Philippine Film Archive, ABS-CBN Film Archive, the FPJ Film Archive, and the Asian Film Archive. These will showcase the talent and artistry of our filmmakers and our artists from the glory days of Philippine cinema," she said.

Watch parts of the restored version of Miss Universe 1974 below: