WATCH: Miss Universe PH Manila candidate reacts to TikTok meme about her

MANILA -- Even though she did not get crowned Miss Universe Philippines, Alexandra Abdon won the hearts of many Filipinos with her humor and confidence.

The representative of Manila in the national pageant became an internet sensation for her candid remarks during the preliminary round of the competition.

Seemingly unfazed by the judges and their questions, Abdon casually talked about feeling cold during the interview, at one point even sharing that she asked for the air conditioner to be turned off despite being outdoors.

"Pinapapatay ko 'yung aircon kanina wala palang aircon. Sabi ko paki patay 'yung aircon, so wala pala. Sige, dami kong chika," she said, drawing laughter from the panel.

LARO EH HAHA!!!



May not scream for the crown but definitely a breath of fresh air, thank you Miss Manila let's be friends mars! 😍😂

Not surprisingly, memes about Abdon circulated on social media sites such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Among those who impersonated her were former UAAP courtside reporter Rain Matienzo, who is now known as the "conyo girl" on TikTok.

"Me as a frustrated Miss U candidate," she said on Twitter, as she shared a video of her imitating Abdon.

me as a frustrated miss u candidate

The clip has reached Abdon, who made a reaction video using her TikTok account and reposted it on her Instagram page.

"Tag me hahaha OMG I can't," she said in the caption.

Commenting on the post, Matienzo told Abdon: "Hahaha ILY, Miss Manila! You're so kalog!"

Others, meanwhile, encouraged the beauty queen to audition for "Pinoy Big Brother," saying she would be a hit on the reality show.