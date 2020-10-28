Catriona Gray tapped as judge of Miss Universe Colombia pageant

MANILA – Catriona Gray is heading to Colombia soon to be a judge in their Miss Universe Colombia pageant.

The former Miss Universe made the announcement in an interview with Karen Davila on ANC’s “Headstart” Wednesday.

“I am very excited to announce that I will be travelling to Colombia next month to be an official judge of Miss Universe Colombia. I’ve been personally invited by the national head of Colombia,” she said.

Aside from being one of the judges of the competition, Gray said she will also be in Colombia representing Smile Train as the organization’s global ambassador.

"I hope to also safely carry out some collaborative works with Smile Train Colombia while I am there. Smile Train, for those who are watching who may not know, is an organization in more than 90 countries around that give free surgery and comprehensive care to patients suffering from cleft lip and palate,” she said.

Gray said she has known Smile Train long before joining pageantry but it was only when she was reigning Miss Universe that she was able to actually undertake work, projects and partnership with the organization.

Meanwhile, Gray was also asked if she would have taken the job had she been asked to judge in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines competition.

“I would have been happy to judge. I always feel really excited whenever I get to be in a mentorship position especially for girls that are pursuing the dream of pageantry because of course, I know how it feels,” she said.

“I know the journey that’s involved especially now during this pandemic. I can only imagine how much the girls were stretched financially, resource-wise. I would have loved the opportunity to judge here and hopefully in the coming years, I’ll have that opportunity,” she added.