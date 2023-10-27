Finland's SuperPark is now in PH: What to expect

A glimpse of SuperPark Philippines at Eastwood Mall. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News A glimpse of SuperPark Philippines at Eastwood Mall. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News A glimpse of SuperPark Philippines at Eastwood Mall. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News A glimpse of SuperPark Philippines at Eastwood Mall. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News A glimpse of SuperPark Philippines at Eastwood Mall. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- SuperPark, a multi-activity park from Finland, is now in the Philippines.

The new attraction was launched Friday at the fourth floor of Eastwood Mall in Quezon City. It will be open to the public on Saturday, October 28.

Operated by Megaworld's Megapark Philippines Inc., SuperPark Philippines offers 21 activities across three themed zones.

"This (SuperPark) has been rolled out globally and we're so proud to be the first one in the Philippines to have this," said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls. "This concept is about joy, it's about friendship, camaraderie, bringing families together, and having fun."

"We're excited to have this at Eastwood Mall, it's one of our pioneer malls [and] we feel that it's deserving of this concept. We will be open to the public tomorrow, actually," he added.

SuperPark Ltd. CEO Juha Tanskanen said their amusement park is open to individuals of all ages and fitness levels.

He noted how most kids, and even adults, lack physical activity due to too much screen time. "They are moving, but with their fingers and thumbs... and that's the reason why we need this kind of place," he said.

"Sometimes it's cold, sometimes it's raining... and we need this kind of indoor park," added Tanskanen, saying SuperPark can be a place where families can come together.

SuperPark Philippines has three themed zones: Adventure Area, Game Arena, and Freestyle Hall.

The Adventure Area features a multi-story playground with climbing structures and obstacles, a toddler's ball game, and a digital wall.

The Game Arena has sports-themed activities with a digital twist, while Freestyle Hall includes trampolines, and digital climbing walls.

Standard tickets are at P650 each from Monday to Thursday, and P750 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public school holidays. Junior tickets are available for those who are below 90 cm in height at P200 each, while infants can enter free of charge.

Aside from Eastwood Mall, another SuperPark will also be opened at McKinley Hill in Taguig.

Established in Finland in 2012, SuperPark also has branches in parts of Asia and Europe.