MANILA -- Riot Games will make its first local gaming convention appearance at the Electronic Sports Gaming Summit (ESGS), organizers Gariath Concepts announced Thursday.

This marks the return of the convention after two years as the COVID-19 pandemic stalled most offline events. ESGS will be held at the SMX Convention Center from October 28 to 30.

"Entering the Philippine gaming convention scene, Riot Games pioneered their first appearance here in ESGS 2022 as its platinum exhibitor," Gariath Concepts said in a press release.

Riot will also bring in cosplayers MyrtleSarrosa, Charess, Aryana and Kitz Cua, and Vanille Velasquez, the voice behind Pinoy Valorant character Neon.

There will also be a watch party for Dota 2's The International, which is currently being held in Singapore until October 30.

Other exhibitors expected to grace the convention include HoYoVerse, the developers behind Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Garena. Predator and Acer will also be in the convention with their respective booths.

Independent developers will also be given a chance to showcase their games as Globe and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP) set up an "Indie Party."

Nexplay EVOS and recently-crowned MPL Season 10 champions Blacklist International will also have meet and greet sessions with their fans.