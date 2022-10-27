WATCH: Lea Salonga surprises bride at wedding reception

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga surprised an unsuspecting bride when she performed at her wedding reception.

On Instagram, event videographer Matt and Meredith Films shared a clip showing Salonga, who was hired by the father of the bride, singing the Disney classic.

Salonga is known as the singing voice of Disney princess Jasmine in "Alladin" and Fa Mulan in “Mulan.”

“If you don’t know who I am, my name is Lea Salonga and I have done the singing voices for two Disney princesses, which is why I’m here. Lucky for us that because she’s such a big Disney fan, a couple of her favorite songs happened to be the ones that I got to do," Salonga told the guests.

"So this first one I'd like to dedicate to the both of you as you do your daddy-daughter dance. I think we're gonna cry up here when this happens. This is such a pleasure for us to do 'A Whole New World' for you,” Salonga told the bride and her father.

In 2011, Salonga was recognized as "Disney Legend" by the Walt Disney Company. She is the first Filipina to receive the award.

Early this month, Salonga also received the Time 100 Impact Award for being the voice of Disney princesses, a life-long role model for kids of color, and her unparalleled contribution to theater.

Related video: