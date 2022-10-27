Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Karylle and Gian Magdangal, the stars of the upcoming production of the musical "Carousel," performed the show's popular duet "If I Loved You," on TeleRadyo's Sakto on Thursday.

In the morning radio program, Karylle and Magdangal also talked about Repertory Philippines' new production.

In the musical, Karylle plays Julie Jordan, opposite Magdangal's Billy Bigelow.

"Isa siyang (si Billy) barker sa perya. Siya 'yung naghihikayat sa mga tao na pumunta sa carousel at sumakay... Tapos ako naman mill worker pero gustong-gusto ko talaga sumakay ng carousel. 'Yun 'yong happy place ko," Karylle said of the musical's plot.

The two also shared how they are preparing for their respective roles.

"Sinusubukan ng ime-memorize lahat ngayon habang maaga pa. At saka nagre-rehearse kami halos araw-araw ngayon," Magdangal shared.

"Kilala ang mga kanta sa 'Carousel' kaya I'm sure marami ang makaka-relate dito," he added.

It's not the first time that Karylle and Magdangal will be doing a musical together, as the two worked together in "West Side Story."

Directed by Toff De Venecia, the musical will run from November 26 to December 18 at the black box theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

